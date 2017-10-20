    ×

    Procter & Gamble is slated to release earnings results — here's what Wall Street expects

    • P&G is looking to give investors who voted against the company in its proxy fight with Trian Partners a reason to second guess their vote. They are also hoping to give Nelson Peltz limited ammo as he continues to pressure the company from the sidelines.
    • Key to the proxy fight — and what investors will be watching for — P&G regaining market share.
    • Revenue is expected to grow 1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters analysts. EPS is expected to grow 4.5 percent.
    Containers of Tide detergent on grocery store shelves.
    Richard Levine | Corbis | Getty Images
    Containers of Tide detergent on grocery store shelves.

    Procter & Gamble is expecting to report its earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Friday.

    Here's what Wall Street expects, according to Thomson Reuters.

    • EPS: $1.08
    • Revenue: $16.7 billion

    P&G is coming off the biggest ever proxy fight, in which it beat Nelson Peltz's bid to get on the board by a razor-thin margin. Peltz has said regardless of whether he gets a seat, he will continue to pressure the consumer products giant from the sidelines.

    Peltz's presence, along with an investor base that voted heavily against company management, will keep the pressure on P&G to perform. Among Peltz's critiques of the company are losses of market share, lack of innovation, and slowed sales.

    Investors will be closely watching how well P&G was able to grow its sales over the past quarter, having argued that it simply needs more time to address Peltz's complaints.

    They will also be keen to see if P&G sees the same consumer headwinds as Unilever, which blamed weather and local competitors for lower-than-expected third-quarter sales.

