Procter & Gamble is slated to release earnings results — here's what Wall Street expects

Procter & Gamble is expecting to report its earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Friday.

Here's what Wall Street expects, according to Thomson Reuters.

EPS: $1.08

Revenue: $ 16 .7 billion

P&G is coming off the biggest ever proxy fight, in which it beat Nelson Peltz's bid to get on the board by a razor-thin margin. Peltz has said regardless of whether he gets a seat, he will continue to pressure the consumer products giant from the sidelines.

Peltz's presence, along with an investor base that voted heavily against company management, will keep the pressure on P&G to perform. Among Peltz's critiques of the company are losses of market share, lack of innovation, and slowed sales.

Investors will be closely watching how well P&G was able to grow its sales over the past quarter, having argued that it simply needs more time to address Peltz's complaints.

They will also be keen to see if P&G sees the same consumer headwinds as Unilever, which blamed weather and local competitors for lower-than-expected third-quarter sales.