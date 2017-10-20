    Toyota 86 offers a fantastic sports car experience at a budget price

    Mack Hogan | CNBC
    • All of the money you spend goes toward the absolutely stellar driving experience with the Toyota 86.
    • Interior is lacking in refinement but offers significant space for the class.
    • One-size-fits-all pricing means you get only what you need, with nothing to distract you from the core task of driving.

    If you want a lot of fun for the least amount of money possible, the Mazda Miata used to be the only car worth considering.

    That is until Toyota and Subaru came crashing into the playground in 2012. With their jointly developed "86-platform cars" — the Scion FR-S and Subaru BR-Z — they kicked some sand into the lovable Mazda's grill and asserted that there were, in fact, more options.

    For 2017, with the death of Scion, the FR-S became the Toyota 86. Since 2012, Mazda has created an all-new Miata that's better than ever.

    Armed with a new name and a fixed roof, the Toyota 86 is out to prove that a roadster isn't the only way.

    Exterior: The design is in the details

    Side shot of the Toyota 86
    Mack Hogan | CNBC
    Side shot of the Toyota 86

    The "Hot Lava" paint isn't the most flattering color on the 86. None of the colors cost extra, so you can snag a much more attractive car without inflating the $26,840 sticker price.

    That out of the way, the rest of the 86 is nicely shaped and attractively proportioned. Design is in the details though, and I'm afraid the fact that the 86 must have been designed to carry Scion, Toyota and Subaru badges ultimately led to restrained styling that lacks the visual character and brand identity of other coupes.

    The 86 logo
    Mack Hogan | CNBC
    The 86 logo

    It doesn't look bad and could look positively stellar if they smoothed out the overly bulbous fenders and gave the rear end a nip and tuck so it wasn't locked in a perma-frown. The car looks good enough that you'll be happy with it, but I doubt anyone will be buying it solely for looks.

    Interior: Where did the money go?

    The interior isn't as fancy as the Miata, but it's more spacious
    Mack Hogan | CNBC
    The interior isn't as fancy as the Miata, but it's more spacious

    In my recent review of the Mazda Miata, I found the interior to be styled fantastically. It was adorned with lovely materials but ultimately felt compromised due to lack of space. The 86 has the opposite issue, with far more space than you'd expect in a tiny sports coupe but an overall interior design that feels outdated.

    There's not really enough room in the back for adults, but it'll do for a backpack or a child
    Mack Hogan | CNBC
    There's not really enough room in the back for adults, but it'll do for a backpack or a child

    The 86, unlike the Miata, packs a pair of rear seats. They're too small for adults but are much welcome for extra cargo and backpacks. Determined parents could fit a young child back there, though I didn't have a car seat on hand to test whether it would fit. Head, leg and knee room are all superior to the Mazda and the car has cupholders that actually work.

    I got an automatic, you should probably buy the manual for a bit more fun
    Mack Hogan | CNBC
    I got an automatic, you should probably buy the manual for a bit more fun

    Material quality is lacking. The infotainment system appears to be pasted into the dash and is slow to operate. Climate controls are chunky black plastic, below a clock that's been in Toyota products since the dawn of multicellular life. The justification, though, is this stuff all works well and doesn't distract the driver. While I'd prefer softer materials and nicer style, some simplicity is very welcome in today's information overload-inducing cars. Plus, at just over $26,000, this car's interior is bound to be less premium with the nearly $10,000 more expensive Miata RF Grand Touring.

    Driving experience: The money went here

    A look at the back of the Toyota 86
    CNBC | Mack Hogan
    A look at the back of the Toyota 86

    Fire up the 204-horsepower, Subaru-supplied boxer four-cylinder and you'll realize what you've done is purchase a $30,000 driving experience at a discount. Interior features, comfort, reliability; these are all bonuses that Toyota throws in for free when you buy an 86. To heck with the gadgets, turn the old-fashioned key ignition, buckle up and grab the gear selector.

    Blast. For some reason the lovely PR folks at Toyota opted to equip this 86 with an automatic transmission. You'd save $700 by getting a manual transmission, and more importantly you'd have a performance car as God intended: engine in the front sending power to the rear via a row-your-own gearbox.

    The boxer under the hood
    CNBC | Mack Hogan
    The boxer under the hood

    The automatic in the 86 is shockingly good, though. While eight-speeds and dual-clutches are more effective, the automatic gearbox in this Toyota is easily the best six-speed slushbox on the market.

    Checking out the Toyota 86's wheels
    Mack Hogan | CNBC
    Checking out the Toyota 86's wheels

    Steering feel is telepathic, and the car has more resistance in the steering rack than other light sports cars, making it feel meaty. To drive this car is to drive with no forgiveness, the near-perfect chassis displaying your flaws and magnifying your heroics. To wrangle the heavily weighted steering around a corner is a feat of mind and body.

    The only dynamic issue is the well-reported "torque dip." Essentially, around 4,000 RPM the car's pulling power momentarily relents, feeling like you're not in the right gear. It can drain away a bit of the fun, but the car is so overflowing with dynamic competence that it's hard to care.

    Value:

    Not quite as pretty as a Miata but it's more affordable, too
    Mack Hogan | CNBC
    Not quite as pretty as a Miata but it's more affordable, too

    The only real competition here is the Miata. Asking me to decide which one is a better value is like making me decide between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. I love them both, but there are certain circumstances under which I watch the Cavs and certain days that are reserved for the Bucks. Allow me to make the case for who is better served by the 86.

    The trunk can feel a tad tiny!
    Mack Hogan | CNBC
    The trunk can feel a tad tiny!

    First, anyone who can't fit in a Miata. The 86 is vastly more practical, with seats that fold to open up to the trunk and useful (if small) second-row seating. It's also a hardtop coupe, meaning it's quiet on the highway. For many people, convertibles are just absolutely unappealing.

    Finally, the 86 is one size fits all. Pick a color, pick a transmission and pick up the car. There's no long-flowing option list, and the car comes with most of what you need and no frivolous options.

    Final thoughts

    A look at the back of the Toyota 86
    CNBC | Mack Hogan
    A look at the back of the Toyota 86

    $26,840 is all it takes to get one of the best sports car chassis on sale today equipped with most of the options you actually need. Why aren't you at the dealer yet?

    Ratings

    Exterior: 3.5

    Interior: 3

    Driving Experience: 5

    Value: 5

    Overall: 4

    Price as configured: $26,840

