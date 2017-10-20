Toyota 86 offers a fantastic sports car experience at a budget price

If you want a lot of fun for the least amount of money possible, the Mazda Miata used to be the only car worth considering.

That is until Toyota and Subaru came crashing into the playground in 2012. With their jointly developed "86-platform cars" — the Scion FR-S and Subaru BR-Z — they kicked some sand into the lovable Mazda's grill and asserted that there were, in fact, more options.

For 2017, with the death of Scion, the FR-S became the Toyota 86. Since 2012, Mazda has created an all-new Miata that's better than ever.

Armed with a new name and a fixed roof, the Toyota 86 is out to prove that a roadster isn't the only way.