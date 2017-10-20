Watch Fed Chair Yellen speak at the end of a wild week of speculation about her future under Trump

[The stream is slated to start at 7:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak at 7:30 p.m., ET, on "Monetary Policy Since the Financial Crisis" at a National Economists Club dinner in Washington, D.C.

In Yellen's last major speech at the end of September, the Fed chair said "persistently easy monetary policy" might have "adverse implications for financial stability." The central bank began this month to reduce its balance sheet, a move that reverses a massive stimulus program begun in the wake of the financial crisis.

The Fed has also raised its benchmark interest rate twice this year, and markets widely expect another rate hike by the end of the year.

Monetary policy could shift next year if President Donald Trump replaces Yellen when her term as Fed chair ends in February 2018. The vice chair position is also open after Stanley Fischer resigned effective a week ago.

Trump has indicated he would make a decision on a new chair by Nov. 3.

Trump may nominate both current Fed Governor Jerome "Jay" Powell and Stanford economist John Taylor to central bank leadership, according to a Fox Business News report Friday. The report cited an interview with the president set to air in full on Sunday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged that both men are "under consideration" for the job but Trump "hasn't ruled out other options." Trump has said Yellen is still under consideration for reappointment.

A CNBC Fed Survey published Friday morning found Wall Street overwhelmingly believes Trump will pick Powell to be the next Fed chair. However, respondents would prefer Trump reappoint Yellen.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.