A slow-down in earnings growth ahead: JPMorgan strategist

Earnings growth is about to slow down, David Kelly, JPMorgan Funds chief global strategist, told CNBC on Monday.

Earlier Monday, the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq hit record highs. Kelly attributes this to people feeling good about the economy, among other things, but he isn't optimistic for the future.

"I think by the second-half of next year, whether we get fiscal stimulus or not, I think we're going to see a slow-down in earnings growth because of stronger wage growth, [and] higher interest rates. So I think investors should enjoy it while it lasts, but recognize that we're coming towards the tail-end of these really good numbers in earnings growth," he told CNBC's "Power Lunch."

Kelly recommends that investors be more cautious and avoid relying only on the big indices.