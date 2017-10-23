Europe markets mixed as Spain's banks weigh amid Catalonia crisis

Spain's biggest political crisis in decades moved into a decisive week on Monday, as Madrid seeks to impose its control of the restive region. The Spanish government has urged Catalans to accept its decision to dismiss their secessionist leadership amid speculation that the regional President, Carlos Puigdemont, is planning to press ahead with a unilateral declaration of independence. Spain's IBEX slipped 0.5 percent shortly after the opening bell.

In international markets, major indexes in Aisa traded slightly higher on Monday, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looked to have comfortably won in national elections over the weekend.