Saudi billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal on Monday floated the idea that the kingdom could publicly list a bigger portion of its state oil giant Saudi Aramco in the coming years.

"No one talks about this idea that if you go 5 percent, there's nothing that prohibits you from going another 5 percent next year, and 5 percent the third year and fourth year, and so forth, depending on the situation," he told CNBC on Monday from the headquarters of Kingdom Holdings in Riyadh.

"Now, I know this is our treasure, and we have to keep it, but that treasure also needs to support the country," he added in an exclusive interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch an initial public offering for Saudi Aramco next year and is expected to offer about 5 percent of the company to investors. On Sunday, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told CNBC the listing is on track for the second half of 2018.

The kingdom aims to raise about $100 billion by taking a portion of its state oil giant Saudi Aramco public. The funds will underwrite an effort led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the nation's economy through a plan called Vision 2030.

The precipitous drop of oil prices from more than $100 a barrel in 2014 to roughly $55 today has hastened Saudi Arabia's transition from a petrostate to a Gulf nation built on a broader range of industries.

Alwaleed said he fully backs the transformation plan.

