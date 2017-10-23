Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit higher after Friday's rally. We get more key earnings reports today and a possible announcement on President Trump's choice to lead the Fed.

-The National Association of Business Economists believes business activity will pick up during this fourth quarter.

TAX REFORM

-President Trump is urging the House GOP to move quickly on passing the budget, so it can address the tax cut plan sooner. House Speaker Paul Ryan says the GOP tax plan will propose a new top tax rate for the rich. There are also reports that the tax reform bill may cap tax free contributions to 401(k) plans at $2,400 annually. But President Trump