Prince Alwaleed: Citigroup could go above $100 right now

Billionaire Saudi investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said he's bullish on Citigroup shares, arguing that they are "still below book value."

Shares of Citigroup have risen nearly 50 percent over the past 12 months as the banking sector continues to pick itself back up after the financial recession. They closed Friday at $73.53.

"I'm really happy with Citibank "right now. Even with the big jump right now, they're still below book value," Alwaleed told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Monday. "There's still plenty of room for Citigroup to go above 100 right now."

Alwaleed, a member of the Saudi royal family, noted that since President Donald Trump's election victory in November 2016, the financial sector has been recovering steadily, especially on hopes of tax reform and deregulation. Citi has been a long-time investment of Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding.

"The environment right now for the banking industry is very favorable," he continued. "Less regulation also is helping the banks also. So less regulations, more control by the banks, [who] learned the lessons of the last decade."

Trump and Republican politicians have advocated the repeal of Dodd Frank, a major piece of post-crisis legislation, and the loosening of some capital and liquidity requirements in a bid to ease banks' ability to lend.