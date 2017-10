Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., will not seek re-election next year, criticizing the path the Republican Party has taken under President Donald Trump, according to azcentral.com.

His sudden decision generates uncertainty around both his Arizona seat and the GOP's 52-seat Senate majority.

Flake, who drew Trump's ire when he published a book criticizing the party's identity under Trump, faced a brutal primary fight from the right.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.