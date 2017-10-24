Trump gets into Twitter feud with Sen. Bob Corker as tax cut push enters crucial period

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw another barb in his feud with Sen. Bob Corker, complicating a crucial time in the GOP's push to overhaul the American tax system.

In tweets, Trump contended the Tennessee Republican is "fighting" tax cuts and "couldn't get elected dog catcher" in his state. The president again claimed that Corker chose not to run for re-election when Trump "refused" to endorse him and said he "now is only negative on anything Trump." Corker's office has disputed Trump's characterization of the senator's re-election decision, saying Trump privately said he wanted the senator to run again.

Trump's latest social media jab at a senator in his own party comes only hours before he is set to have lunch with Republican senators and discuss tax policy, the main focus of the Republican agenda.

Corker responded to Trump on Twitter, calling Trump's charges the "same untruths from an utterly untruthful president." "Alert the day care staff," he added, pointing to his recent reference to the White House as an "adult day care center."

Trump's tweets apparently came in response to comments Corker made to NBC earlier Tuesday. He said that he hoped the White House would "step aside" and let the Senate and House tax-writing committees carry out the normal process of crafting a tax bill.

"I think that's the best way for us to have success," he said of Trump staying out of the debate. He also called Trump's appearance at the lunch a "photo op."