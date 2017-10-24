US stocks and dollar gain ahead of Asian trade

U.S. stocks gained and the dollar edged up ahead of Asia's Wednesday trading day as investors awaited the unveiling of China's new leadership line-up.
Tax reform was in focus stateside following news that House Republicans would introduce a tax bill on Nov. 1. The plan's release will follow an expected House vote on a budget measure passed by the Senate last Thursday.
Stocks on Wall Street closed higher following the release of several strong quarterly corporate reports. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.72 percent, or 167.80 points, to close at a record 23,441.76. Other major indexes made moderate gains: The S&P 500 tacked on 0.16 percent to close at 2,569.13 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.18 percent to end at 6,598.43.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was slightly firmer in the last session. The dollar index stood at 93.772 at 7:06 a.m. HK/SIN, off a session low of 93.682. The greenback also edged up against the Japanese currency to fetch 113.94 yen, compared to levels around the 113.4 handle seen on Monday.