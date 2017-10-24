Futures indicate a higher open as 3M, McDonald’s, GM, Caterpillar earnings take to the spotlight

After the bell, AT&T, Capital One, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Discover Financial, Juniper Networks and many more are set to report earnings.

Data is also likely to hit the spot, as a whole slew of economic releases get published during the morning hours.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, investors are expected to pore over the latest Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing business outlook survey, followed by the flash US Composite PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET. These releases will then be accompanied by the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

While no major speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Tuesday, talk of who will take on the role of Fed chair in early 2018 will remain a key topic of conversation among investors. At present, five people have been named as potential candidates, including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Elsewhere, domestic politics is expected to be another factor to keep watch of, as Wall Street looks for any developments surrounding tax reform.

Last week, the Senate passed a budget proposal that allowed Republicans to move closer to eventually passing tax reform — a measure that was approved by a vote of 51-49.