    ×

    US Markets

    Futures indicate a higher open as 3M, McDonald’s, GM, Caterpillar earnings take to the spotlight

    • Earnings likely to dominate talk as 3M, Caterpillar, Eli Lilly, General Motors, Lockheed Martin, McDonald's, and more are set to report
    • A whole slew of economic data is set to be published during the morning hours, including flash US Composite PMI

    U.S. stock index futures are expected to post modest gains at Tuesday's open, as the busiest week of the earnings season kicks up a notch.

    Corporate earnings are expected to be front and center of investors' minds Tuesday as Wall Street gears up for financial figures from the likes of 3M, Biogen, Caterpillar, Eli Lilly, General Motors, Lockheed Martin, McDonald's, United Technologies, Polaris Industries and JetBlue, ahead of the opening bell.

    Caterpillar Inc. signage is displayed on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 17, 2016.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Caterpillar Inc. signage is displayed on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 17, 2016.

    After the bell, AT&T, Capital One, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Discover Financial, Juniper Networks and many more are set to report earnings.

    Data is also likely to hit the spot, as a whole slew of economic releases get published during the morning hours.

    At 8:30 a.m. ET, investors are expected to pore over the latest Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing business outlook survey, followed by the flash US Composite PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET. These releases will then be accompanied by the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    While no major speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Tuesday, talk of who will take on the role of Fed chair in early 2018 will remain a key topic of conversation among investors. At present, five people have been named as potential candidates, including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

    Elsewhere, domestic politics is expected to be another factor to keep watch of, as Wall Street looks for any developments surrounding tax reform.

    Last week, the Senate passed a budget proposal that allowed Republicans to move closer to eventually passing tax reform — a measure that was approved by a vote of 51-49.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Looking to the energy market, oil prices ticked lower in early trade, with U.S. crude trading around $51.65 at 5:20 a.m. ET, while Brent hovered around $57.15 per barrel.

    In markets news, U.S. stocks fell from their record levels in the previous session, with all three major indexes closing in the red, despite each one posting intraday records.

    Overseas, European stocks were under slight pressure during morning trade, while markets in Asia finished on a relatively mixed note.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---