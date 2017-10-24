Republicans aim to unveil tax bill on Nov. 1, source says

Republicans aim to release their tax bill on Nov. 1, a Capitol Hill source tells CNBC.

The plan's unveiling will follow an expected House vote on the Senate-approved budget plan on Thursday. The Senate resolution unlocks a reconciliation tool that would allow the tax bill to pass with only 50 Republican votes in the Senate.

The GOP wants to pass a plan to dramatically lower individual and corporate tax rates by the end of the year. The party released a framework of its proposal last month, but it lacked some details Republicans aimed to hash out before releasing a draft bill.

House Speaker Paul Ryan wants the bill to get through his chamber by Thanksgiving.

Once they release the bill, Republicans will still have to overcome obstacles. Among those, some Republicans have already expressed concerns about the potential budget deficit generated by the plan.

The party has also struggled to find provisions to raise money to offset major individual and business tax cuts without running into political opposition. Trump on Tuesday said "there will be NO change" to the popular 401(k) contribution benefit, a tool considered to help to offset the cuts.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— Reporting by CNBC's Ylan Mui