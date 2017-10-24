People who bought Google's new phones are experiencing all sorts of problems

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 owners have been plagued with hardware issues since the phones launched earlier this month.

First Pixel 2 XL owners were met with a washed out display, which CNBC noted in the review of the phone, and then users discovered OLED burn-in issues. That meant that certain software was staining the screen, leaving marks behind.

Now users of the smaller Pixel 2 say have a large thread on Google's Pixel User Community forums complaining of "high pitch frequency sound and clicking" when the phone is held up to a user's ear.

Multiple Pixel 2 owners have reported similar issues. "Constant clicking noise is audible whenever the phone is next to my ear," one user reported. "Experiencing high pitched whirling noises when phone is up to ear in calls," another said, noting that the noise can still be heard even when a phone call isn't being placed.

Given the influx of problems the phones appear to be experiencing, it may be wise to hold off on buying the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL until the issues are fixed.

The issues were first reported by Android enthusiast blog Android Police.

A Google spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.