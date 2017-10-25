This former Air Force pilot is taking dog food to the next level

After hanging up her flight suit, Air Force veteran Kristina Guerrero created TurboPUP, a meal on-the-go bar for your pet pooch.

Kristina's pitch caught the ears of Shark Daymond John, a proud dog dad to two dachshunds, and he offered her $100,000 for a 35-percent stake. But Daymond wasn't the only one panting for a partnership -- retail chain PetSmart put TurboPUP in over 700 stores across the country.

Shut the front doggie door! That's a lot of stores.

Kristina has done almost $200,000 in sales since teaming up with Daymond, but the former pilot has her sights set sky-high. She's aiming to make $1,000,000 in sales. And with PetSmart in play, she'll certainly be able to fetch those profits.

