This former Air Force pilot is taking dog food to the next level

Shark Tank helped this veteran take her canine meal bars to the masses   

After hanging up her flight suit, Air Force veteran Kristina Guerrero created TurboPUP, a meal on-the-go bar for your pet pooch.

Kristina's pitch caught the ears of Shark Daymond John, a proud dog dad to two dachshunds, and he offered her $100,000 for a 35-percent stake. But Daymond wasn't the only one panting for a partnership -- retail chain PetSmart put TurboPUP in over 700 stores across the country.

Shut the front doggie door! That's a lot of stores.

Kristina has done almost $200,000 in sales since teaming up with Daymond, but the former pilot has her sights set sky-high. She's aiming to make $1,000,000 in sales. And with PetSmart in play, she'll certainly be able to fetch those profits.

