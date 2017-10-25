Coca-Cola is slated to release third-quarter earnings ahead of market open

Coca-Cola is expected report its third-quarter earnings Wednesday morning.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

EPS: 49 cents, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $ 8 . 72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

In the U.S., where Coke just named its North American president, James"Jim" Dinkins, the company's focus has been on repositioning itself away sugary, carbonated drinks. These initiatives include its expansion into ready-to-drink tea and coffee, its launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in August, and its acquisition of Topo Chico.

Analysts will be looking for an update on these products, as well as its refranchising efforts.

Abroad, Coke has struggled in emerging markets, particularly in Latin America, and also seen sales hit by currency fluctuations.