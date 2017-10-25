    ×

    Coca-Cola is slated to release third-quarter earnings ahead of market open

    • Coca-Cola is coming off a strong second quarter, in which it beat sales estimates
    • In the U.S., Coke has been focusing on diversifying away from sugary, carbonated drinks, focusing on innovation and small acquisitions.
    • Coke has struggled with international growth, particularly in Latin America
      Coca-Cola is expected report its third-quarter earnings Wednesday morning.

        Here's what Wall Street expects:

        • EPS: 49 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
        • Revenue: $8.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

        In the U.S., where Coke just named its North American president, James"Jim" Dinkins, the company's focus has been on repositioning itself away sugary, carbonated drinks. These initiatives include its expansion into ready-to-drink tea and coffee, its launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in August, and its acquisition of Topo Chico.

        Analysts will be looking for an update on these products, as well as its refranchising efforts.

        Abroad, Coke has struggled in emerging markets, particularly in Latin America, and also seen sales hit by currency fluctuations.

