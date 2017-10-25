Amazon Key isn't any less safe than Uber or Airbnb, tech investor Calacanis says

Amazon wants the key to your home, and at least some Prime customers are hesitant to relinquish access so quickly. But one tech investor says the security question posed by Amazon's new delivery service isn't anything new.

"There's definitely going to be a learning curve and a behavioral change, but humans are very good at adapting to this," angel investor and Inside.com CEO Jason Calacanis told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Wednesday.

The convenience of Airbnb, Uber and Lyft ultimately outweighed security concerns, Calacanis said.

"These seemed like these would be very dangerous services. 'Oh my God I'm going to rent my home to somebody or I'm going to live on someone's couch for a couple days or I'm going to get in somebody else's car'," Calacanis said. But, "the added technology, if executed properly, makes it a safer service."

Uber offers the ability to rate drivers, track rides and immediately report issues. Airbnb tracks host ratings and managers payment transfers.

Amazon Key, for its sake, will allow users to watch live video of the delivery to discourage drivers with mischievous motives.

"Anybody who uses this who's a delivery person who had bad intent — they know how the system works," Calacanis said. "You'd pick a different target if you were actually going to create a crime, I think."