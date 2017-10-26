    ×

    Politics

    Watch Speaker Paul Ryan hold news conference after House takes crucial tax reform step

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    House Speaker Paul Ryan holds his weekly news conference on Thursday, where he will likely discuss the Republican Party's tax reform push.

    Ryan speaks after the House narrowly passed a budget resolution by a 216-212 margin. The approval marks a key step in the GOP effort to approve a tax bill this year.

