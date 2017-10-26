Why volatility could suddenly return to the markets in November

Clifton said it's possible the Fed news could come on Thursday, especially if the focus is on the difficult parts of the tax proposal. "Let's just say Nov. 1 comes and the tax bill gets released. This is an enormously wonderful tax plan on net. A lower corporate tax rate, lower individual rates…but the focus is going to be on the spinach, and not the candy so that could lead to bad press, so why not step on the bad press and announce your Fed chair Nov. 2?" he said.
Clifton said the aspects of the tax bill that lack consensus are a controversial proposal to limit annual 401(k) contributions and the elimination of state and local tax deductions, which is important in states like New York and California. The elimination of some interest deductions for corporations is also under scrutiny.
The House on Thursday narrowly voted 216 to 212 to approve a budget resolution, a key step to tax reform. Twenty Republicans, most of whom represent high-tax blue states New York and New Jersey, opposed the measure.
Tax reform is seen as a positive for stocks, but the question is how much of it has already been factored in. The stocks of higher taxed companies have actually lagged the S&P 500. But Jack Ablin, CIO at BMO Private Bank, said he tracks small cap behavior and they've been recovering. Small caps overall pay a higher tax rate than large caps. The average tax rate for S&P 500 companies is about 27 percent, while it's over 30 percent for small caps.
As for the broader market, Ablin says some anticipation for a tax bill has already boosted the market. "Half is already baked in. We get a four percent pop if we get it, and a four or five percent decline if we don't," he said. Strategists said it will be important to see how much agreement there appears to be among Congressional factions when the bill is unveiled.
Another factor in the early days of November that could get global interest rates moving higher is the Bank of England's rate hiking meeting, where it is expected to raise interest rates. It follows the Fed in moving away from ultra-easy policy. The European Central Bank Thursday cut the amount of bonds it is buying in its quantitative easing program in half but it extended the program, walking back slowly from its easing programs.
The combined efforts of central banks to tighten policy could add pressure to rates. The Federal Reserve's open market committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday, and while it is not expected to raise rates until December, it could discuss its program to slim down its more than $4 trillion balance sheet. The Fed cut its monthly bond buying by $10 billion and will continue to reduce it.
For that reason, the market will be keenly focused on the Treasury's refunding announcement on Nov. 1. "It's more of a background issue but the Treasury starts to preview increasing supply for next year," said John Briggs, head of strategy at NatWest Markets. He said the expanding deficit should require more issuance.
"They could be vague or specific…I'd think its probably less than more at this point. But it's on the radar," he said.
Always important is the monthly employment report, and the October report on Friday could be just as murky as the September report. Economists expect 300,000 nonfarm payrolls, after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma resulted in a decline of 33,000 payrolls in September.
The identity of the Fed chair could be the key news for markets since it could drive interest rate expectations. But Marc Chandler, head of foreign exchange strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said the market has already been building in its own view without tax reform or information on the new Fed. "People are coming around to the idea that maybe not the three hikes as the Fed is expecting for next year, but two," he said.