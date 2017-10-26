Why volatility could suddenly return to the markets in November

The bond market has been seeing a flurry of activity over the past several weeks, reacting to many headlines as candidates for the Fed chair were vetted by the White House and became rotating grist for Wall Street's tireless rumor mill.

Bond yields, which move opposite price, have been rising amid speculation that the most hawkish choice, Stanford University economist John Taylor, could be named chairman. Still, Jerome Powell, a current Fed governor, is the one viewed as the top choice of the Trump administration.

"My guess is the markets would be more supportive of Powell," said Ed Keon, managing director and portfolio manager at QMA, a unit of PGIM. Powell's style is seen as closest to current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, "and they would see Powell as a continuation of that policy," Keon said. "John Taylor would be perceived as being more hawkish."

Yellen's term ends in early February.

Dan Clifton, the head of policy research at Strategas, said it's possible both Powell and Taylor could be named, with Taylor serving as Powell's vice chairman. Some strategists doubt Taylor, known for his formula-based 'Taylor rule,' would want to play second fiddle to Powell, a Republican first appointed to be a Fed governor in 2012.

"When it comes down to it, when the vice president calls and says the president needs you to be the vice chair, it's hard to turn down the president," said Clifton. The Senate leadership already showed its preference for Taylor during a show of hands vote at the White House earlier this week.

Clifton said Senate support for Powell would be easier to win with Taylor by his side, but Taylor is also seen as more disruptive for markets were he to be named Fed chair because he is seen as likely to push interest rates up faster. The bond market may have a more subdued reaction if Powell is named chairman.

Taylor is viewed as someone who would see a much higher neutral rate for fed funds — 3.5 percent or better compared to the current Fed's 2.75 percent. "The knee jerk reaction would be substantially higher rates and a big curve flattening in the U.S.," said Michael Schumacher, director, rate strategy at Wells Fargo. "I think you could see the 10-year yield go up 20 basis points relatively quickly to 2.60 to 2.65."

That could send ripples through the stock market, Hogan from Wunderlich said. On Wednesday, stocks sold off as yields rose, with the 10-year touching as high as 2.47 percent before backing down.

"The market can certainly handle higher rates. It just can't handle 20 basis points in two weeks," Hogan said, noting the 10-year was recently at 2.20. "We've certainly had time to digest that possibility [of Taylor] but the stock market hasn't adjusted to that," he said.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, has risen 18 percent this month.