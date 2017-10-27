Top VC deals: Lyft and Alphabet, self-driving taxis, and robots that work with people

MongoDB, the database services provider, made its Nasdaq debut, pricing its IPO at $24 per share, above the expected range.The company was backed early on by Union Square Ventures, Sequoia Capital and New Enterprise Associates.

Assa Abloy agreed to acquire smart lock makers, August Home for an undisclosed price. The hardware start-up had raised $75 million in venture funding from Bessemer Ventures, Maveron and SoftTech VC, and the venture arms of Comcast and Qualcomm, among others. Maveron's David Wu told CNBC, "[August Home co-founder Jason Johnson] has been predicting in-home delivery for years."

Disclosure: Comcast Ventures, the venture arm of CNBC parent Comcast, invested in August Home.

WeWork acquired education start-up Flatiron for an undisclosed price. The deal came after Flatiron, a for-profit programming trade school, faced fines and regulatory scrutiny for operating without a license and misleading advertising, EdSurge reported.

Facebook acquired a mobile start-up called tbh for an undisclosed price. The tbh app lets users send anonymous polls and surveys to their network and was popular with teens.