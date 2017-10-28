Deals on Coach, Michael Kors, Burberry, Diane Von Furstenberg and shoes — aisles and aisles of shoes. You'll find it all at Nordstrom's second Rack location in New York, which just opened its doors near Macy's and Target, right around Herald Square, earlier this week.

The 47,000-square-foot space, spanning three floors, marks one of Nordstrom's largest off-price shops to open nationwide, to date. The Rack sells 48 out of Nordstrom's 50 top brands.

Next year, the retailer has plans to open six Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, while also expanding its presence in the Big Apple with a flagship men's location.

The newest Nordstrom Rack features luggage, lifestyle and home decor, along with children's clothing and a section for toys — items not all of the company's off-price locations have carried in the past. Major upgrades include on-site tailoring and alterations, complimentary internet access, mobile check-out kiosks throughout the store, and more-than-spacious, gender-neutral dressing rooms.

While everything is big and bold at this Rack location, Nordstrom is also testing a pint-sized store prototype, called Nordstrom Local, in California. The 3,000-square-foot space pales in comparison to Nordstrom's big-box shops, but the goal is to lure more shoppers in with experiences. The Nordstrom Rack model appeals more to customers looking for a so-called treasure hunt while they shop. Like T.J. Maxx, Ross and Macy's Backstage, Nordstrom Rack offers a bargain — if you can find it.

Heading into the holidays, Nordstrom's fleet of stores aims to service customers on all price points. Take a look inside Nordstrom's massive Rack location, the latest major retail store opening to hit New York City: