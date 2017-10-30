Bitcoin price smashes through $6,300 to hit another record high

Bitcoin broke through the $6,300 mark for the first time late on Sunday to hit a new record high.

The price of the cryptocurrency hit $6,306.58 just 10 days after first breaching the $6,300 handle.

Investors appear to be shrugging off some of the negative news in the bitcoin world. Bitcoin recently underwent another "fork" or split, resulting in the creation of a new cryptocurrency called bitcoin gold.

It is the second split to bitcoin this year, after one in August which led to the creation of bitcoin cash. The fork is not seen as hugely disruptive, with many still convinced the original bitcoin will continue to dominate. Bitcoin has rallied over 500 percent this year.