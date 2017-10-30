    ×

    Bitcoin price smashes through $6,300 to hit another record high

    • The price of bitcoin broke through $6,300 for the first time to hit a new record high
    • Investors appear to be shrugging off negative sentiment relating to the recent "hard fork"
    • Bitcoin has rallied over 500 percent this year
    Bitcoin
    Bitcoin broke through the $6,300 mark for the first time late on Sunday to hit a new record high.

    The price of the cryptocurrency hit $6,306.58 just 10 days after first breaching the $6,300 handle.

    Investors appear to be shrugging off some of the negative news in the bitcoin world. Bitcoin recently underwent another "fork" or split, resulting in the creation of a new cryptocurrency called bitcoin gold.

    It is the second split to bitcoin this year, after one in August which led to the creation of bitcoin cash. The fork is not seen as hugely disruptive, with many still convinced the original bitcoin will continue to dominate. Bitcoin has rallied over 500 percent this year.

    Should you invest in a cryptocurrency?
    It's been an eventful year for cryptocurrencies in general, with bitcoin garnering the most attention from commentators and regulators across the world.

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called bitcoin a "fraud", while billionaire Peter Thiel said people are "underestimating" the cryptocurrency, saying it has "great potential."

    Meanwhile, China banned cryptocurrency exchanges in September, while other regulators, such as those in Japan, have been more welcoming of developments in the space. There is, however, speculation that China could reverse its ban.

    Cryptocurrencies in general are getting more attention from governments and large organizations. Goldman Sachs recently said that it is considering the launch of a new trading operation focused on bitcoin and other digital currencies. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), is looking into launching its own digital currency, with the trial expected to conclude next year.

