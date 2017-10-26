    ×

    Global Investing Hot Spots

    People are 'underestimating' the 'great potential' of bitcoin, billionaire Peter Thiel says

    • Billionaire Peter Thiel said people are "underestimating" bitcoin and it has "great potential left"
    • Thiel said he is "skeptical" of most cryptocurrencies except bitcoin
    • He compared bitcoin to gold
    Peter Thiel, American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and hedge fund manager.
    CNBC
    Peter Thiel, American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and hedge fund manager.

    People are "underestimating" bitcoin and it has "great potential left," billionaire investor Peter Thiel said on Thursday.

    Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thiel compared the cryptocurrency bitcoin to gold.

    "I'm skeptical of most of them (cryptocurrencies), I do think people are a little bit … underestimating bitcoin especially because ... it's like a reserve form of money, it's like gold, and it's just a store of value. You don't need to use it to make payments," Thiel said.

    "If bitcoin ends up being the cyber equivalent of gold it has a great potential left."

    There has been rising interest in bitcoin this year. The cryptocurrency recently hit a new record high above $6,100 and has rallied over 500 percent this year.

    Thiel said that bitcoin is based on the "security of the math" which means it can't be hacked and it's secure. The PayPal founder and venture capitalist compared some of bitcoin's features to gold.

    Should you invest in a cryptocurrency?
    Should you invest in a cryptocurrency?   

    "Bitcoin is mineable like gold, it's hard to mine, it's actually harder to mine than gold. And so in that sense it's more constrained," Thiel said.

    The cryptocurrency has a limited supply and only 21 million bitcoin will be mined.

    Major figures in the business world have weighed into the debate over the sustainability of cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called bitcoin a "fraud" and said people who buy it are "stupid". Saudi billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said Monday that bitcoin will "implode" one day.

    On the other hand, former hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz said bitcoin would head to $10,000, mirroring the bullishness of some CNBC readers. Forty-nine percent of the 23,118 people who voted in an unscientific survey last week about the direction of the bitcoin price, said it was heading above $10,000.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOLD/USD
    ---
    PYPL
    ---
    Bitcoin/USD
    ---
    JPM
    ---

    More From Global Investing Hot Spots

    Latest Special Reports

    • Global Investing Hot Spots

      A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.

    • Net/Net promo
      NetNet

      Examining how top companies promote and manage innovation, leverage rapid change and use technology to grow exponentially.

    • Your Money, Your Future

      Unlock the keys to building a successful long-term financial plan: manage your money, grow your money, and protect it.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...