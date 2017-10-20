Bitcoin is heading to $10,000, CNBC survey says

The price of bitcoin could be heading to over $10,000, nearly half of respondents to a CNBC survey said.

During the week, CNBC ran an unscientific survey online asking: "Where does bitcoin go from here?"

Forty-nine percent of the 23,118 people who voted said above $10,000. Similar calls have been made by market participants. Former hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz told CNBC in a recent interview that he sees bitcoin heading to $10,000 in the next six to 10 months.

One option that people could also vote for was: "Jamie Dimon is correct, you'll pay the price for buying." JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon has been critical of bitcoin, calling it a "fraud" and said "if you're stupid enough to buy it, you'll pay the price for it one day." Just over a third (35 percent) of people sided with Dimon.