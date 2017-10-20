    ×

    Bitcoin is heading to $10,000, CNBC survey says

    • The price of bitcoin could be heading to over $10,000, nearly half of respondents to a CNBC survey said
    • Just over a third agreed with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon who said "you'll pay the price" for investing in bitcoin
    • Sixteen percent of the 23,118 people who voted said bitcoin will hit between $6,000 and $8,000
    A Bitcoin cryptocurrency souvenir coin.
    Vyacheslav Prokofyev | TASS | Getty Images

    The price of bitcoin could be heading to over $10,000, nearly half of respondents to a CNBC survey said.

    During the week, CNBC ran an unscientific survey online asking: "Where does bitcoin go from here?"

    Forty-nine percent of the 23,118 people who voted said above $10,000. Similar calls have been made by market participants. Former hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz told CNBC in a recent interview that he sees bitcoin heading to $10,000 in the next six to 10 months.

    One option that people could also vote for was: "Jamie Dimon is correct, you'll pay the price for buying." JPMorgan Chase CEO Dimon has been critical of bitcoin, calling it a "fraud" and said "if you're stupid enough to buy it, you'll pay the price for it one day." Just over a third (35 percent) of people sided with Dimon.

    Should you invest in a cryptocurrency?   

    And 16 percent of respondents went with the final option of bitcoin heading to between $6,000 and $8,000.

    The cryptocurrency has risen over 470 percent this year. Earlier this month, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $5,856.10, according to data from industry website CoinDesk. So it's not far off the $6,000 mark.

    Rising institutional investor interest, favorable regulation in some markets like Japan, and an upcoming split in bitcoin known as a "fork," have helped to boost the price.

    But the cryptocurrency has also had a lot of criticism. UBS said in a recent note that bitcoin is a "speculative bubble" and unlikely to be come a real currency, while Goldman Sachs said the cryptocurrency is not the new gold.

