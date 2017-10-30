China's manufacturing activity was worse than expected in October

China reported Tuesday that its official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the month of October came in at 51.6 — missing expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected China to post official PMI of 52.0 for October, down from 52.4 in September.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below that signals contraction.

Week-long public holidays in early October affected

Both production and demand fell in October due to week-long public holidays and a slowdown in industries that were cutting excess capacity and pollution, the bureau added in a separate statement.

Official services PMI meanwhile fell to 54.3 in October from 55.4 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

Tuesday's PMI release marked the country's first data release after last week's Communist Party leadership confab.

ING bank, for one, expected China's October PMI to be supported by the upcoming international holiday season, which will boost manufacturing activity and exports, wrote Iris Pang, economist for Greater China. The bank forecast China to post official PMI of 52.9.

China's manufacturing sector has been posting solid growth thanks to domestic infrastructure spending and a recovery in exports. That has mitigated some concerns about slowing growth and high debt levels that could derail the world's second-largest economy.

Another set of PMI readings will be published on Wednesday as Caixin/Markit release their numbers.

Compared with the official PMI, the Caixin/Markit survey tends to focus more on small- and mid-sized manufacturers.