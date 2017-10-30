Europe wants to replace the IMF for two reasons

The idea from European officials and leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, is to deepen the ties within the euro zone and thereby make it more resilient to financial shocks.

But, mostly, it would make Europe independent from the IMF each time a euro currency country needs financial rescue.

According to Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING, the euro zone wants to build up its own "fire fighter" for potential future sovereign crises.

"An EMF (European Monetary Fund) would also leave euro zone problems to be solved by the euro zone and not by 'outsiders,'" he said via email.

During the Greek crisis, there were significant policy differences between Europe and the IMF. These started in differences in forecasts — for instance, in what will be Greece's primary surplus — to ultimate key decisions, such as how further debt restructuring should work. It is worth noting that the IMF has been, in opposition to most euro zone members, one of the biggest supporters to adapting Greece's debt profile.