Europe wants to replace the IMF for two reasons

After several bailout programs, the relationship between Europe and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could be about to change dramatically.
The euro zone is studying ways to improve the powers of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) — a fund that helps euro zone countries that need to borrow money — and for it to ultimately replace the IMF's presence in bailouts.
Detailed plans from the European Commission are expected before the year end, but the overall idea is to give the ESM more responsibilities to monitor and enforce compliance during bailout programs while continuing to disburse funds — basically, the tasks of the IMF.