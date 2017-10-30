Here's the indictment against ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort

Manafort indicted on 12 criminal charges, including conspiracy against the United States 1 Hour Ago | 02:30

Federal charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort include conspiracy to commit money laundering, failure to file reports regarding foreign bank and financial accounts, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

His business partner Rick Gates was also indicted. They are the first people charged in the Russia probe led by special counsel and former FBI director Robert Mueller.

These are the 12 charges against Manafort and Gates:

One count of conspiracy to defraud the United States

One count of conspiracy to launder money

Manafort faces four counts of failure to report foreign bank and financial accounts. Gates separately faces three counts of failure to report foreign bank and financial accounts.

One count of acting as unregistered foreign agents of the Ukrainian government, the Party of Regions and former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych

One count of making false and misleading statement related to the foreign agents registration act

One count of making false statements in submissions to the Department of Justice

Here's the indictment against the two men.