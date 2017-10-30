    ×

    Politics

    Ex-Trump advisor George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, authorities reveal

    • A former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor has pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal agents about contacts with Russian nationals.
    • Court filings say George Papadopolous was arrested in July and entered a plea deal earlier this month.
    Former Trump advisor pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI agents
    Former Trump advisor pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI agents   

    An advisor to President Donald Trump's campaign pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to lying to FBI agents about when he met with Russian nationals to get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, according to court filings released Monday.

    The documents revealed that George Papadopoulos was arrested on July 27 upon arrival at Dulles International Airport from an undisclosed location.

    According to the documents, shortly after Papadopoulos learned he would become a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign, he met in March 2016 with a Russian professor who claimed to have "dirt" on Clinton. Investigators say Papadopoulos had told them he met with the professor before he learned of his role in the campaign.

    Ten days later, Papadopoulos met with a female Russian national who was introduced to him as a niece of Russian President Vladimir Putin with ties to senior Kremlin officials, investigators said.

    He told investigators that his correspondence with the woman was superficial when in fact the purpose of the contacts was to set up a meeting between Russian leaders and the Trump campaign, the court filings said.

    The filings say Papadopoulos is cooperating with the U.S. government in its ongoing investigation of Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election.

    Papadopoulos' attorneys declined to comment on the case.

    News of Papadopoulos' plea deal came on the heels of a separate indictment unsealed Monday of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business partner Rick Gates.

    Earlier Monday, Manafort and Gates surrenderedafter being charged on 12 counts related to concealing foreign payments, including one count of "conspiracy against the United States."

    The two men had been the first people charged in the Russia investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

    Trump responded to the news on Twitter, saying that the alleged crimes occurred well before Manafort joined the Trump campaign in 2016.

    — NBC News contributed to this report.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...