Netflix will end 'House of Cards' after season six

The upcoming sixth season of "House of Cards" will be its final season, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.

The news of the series conclusion comes a day after allegations of unwanted sexual advances surfaced against lead actor Kevin Spacey. Actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed the Oscar-winning actor made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 at a party in 1986.

However sources with knowledge of the situation said the decision to end the series was unrelated to Rapp's allegations, and was in fact made some time ago.

House of Cards' production company Media Rights Capital and Netflix issued a statement saying the companies "are deeply troubled by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

In response to the allegations made by Rapp, Spacey said he did not remember the incident but apologized to Rapp for his behavior if it occurred.

"House of Cards" is Netflix's first original series, based off a BBC miniseries and a book by Michael Dobbs. It premiered in February 2013, and has since been nominated for 33 Primetime Emmy Awards.

- Additional reporting by Cathy Campo and Julia Boorstin

Note: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal is an investor in BuzzFeed.