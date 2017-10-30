Nasdaq rises to all-time high on new Amazon, Apple records

Shares of GM have handily outperformed the broader market, rising 28.1 percent year to date. AMD shares, meanwhile, have lagged the S&P 500 in 2017, having gained 4.4 percent. The S&P 500 is up 15.3 percent in 2017.
The Dow Jones industrial average traded 22 points lower, with Merck falling 4.8 percent to lead decliners.
A slew of corporate deals were also announced on Monday. Lennar said it was buying CalAtlantic for $9.3 billion, creating the largest U.S. homebuilder. Lennar's stock dropped 2.7 percent while CalAtlantic shares gained 22 percent.
For-profit colleges Strayer and Capella also agreed to merge in a stock-swap deal. Strayer shares gained 7.3 percent while Capella's stock rose nearly 30 percent.
Stocks were coming off a record-setting session, with the S&P 500 surging to an all-time high Friday on the back of strong earnings. Last week also marked the busiest week of the current earnings season.
Wall Street will have its hands full with earnings again this week, with Apple, Starbucks, Qualcomm and Tesla, among others, set to report.
More than half of the S&P 500 has reported as of Friday, with 76 percent of those companies beating estimates on the bottom line while 67 percent have topped sales expectations, according to FactSet.