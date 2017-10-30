Nasdaq rises to all-time high on new Amazon, Apple records

The Nasdaq composite climbed to a record high on Monday, powered by a rise in Amazon and Apple shares.

The tech-heavy index rose 0.2 percent. Amazon and Apple advanced 0.9 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, to reach new all-time highs.

The Nasdaq was coming off of strong gains from the previous session; it rose 2.2 percent on Friday, marking its biggest one-day gain since 2016. The index was boosted by better-than-expected quarterly results from big tech companies, including Amazon.

Apple is scheduled to report Thursday after the close.