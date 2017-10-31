Six dead in lower Manhattan incident

Six people were dead and 15 were injured, in an incident late Tuesday afternoon in lower Manhattan, according to local station WNBC.

A driver is reported to have hit multiple people on a bike path, local station WNBC reported.

A suspect who was holding either a paintball gun or a BB gun fired into a crowd of pedestrians before driving away and hitting at least five people, according to WNBC.

Police then arrested the suspect a short distance away, and there was no longer an ongoing threat, WNBC reported.

Police were responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial, the Associated Press said.

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody and that no others were oustanding.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen in Manhattan near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college and a high school and a few blocks north of the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted he has been briefed with preliminary information and is heading to the scene.