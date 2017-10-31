Home prices reach new all-time highs in August

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index rose more than expected in August, hitting an all-time high.

National home prices continued to rise in August, reporting a 6.1 percent annual gain on the S&P's most broad indicator. This was better than the 5.8 percent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

"Home price increases appear to be unstoppable," S&P Dow Jones indexes managing director David Blitzer said, before adding that national "home prices have reached new all-time highs."

The latest report was a gain from the 5.9 percent increase in July.

Another key index, which covers home prices in 20 cities across the U.S., registered 5.9 percent in August, up from 5.8 in July.

Seasonally adjusted, nine of the 20 cities in the composite reported price increases in the year ending August 2017. Seattle, Las Vegas, and San Diego reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities.