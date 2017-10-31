    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys lower as investors prepare for data deluge; FOMC meeting eyed

    • It's all about central banks this week, as the FOMC, Bank of Japan and Bank of England hold their regular policy meetings
    • On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $50 billion in four-week bills

    U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday as investors geared up for a flood of fresh economic data, while keeping a close eye on the U.S. central bank space.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.370 percent at 6:05 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.881 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    A downpour of data is expected to shake up investor sentiment on the second trading day of the week. First off, the employment cost index is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index at 9 a.m. ET.

    At 9:45 a.m. ET, Chicago PMI is set to be released, with consumer confidence and housing vacancies both due out at 10 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed's Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey will then come out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    Looking to the auctions space, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $50 billion in four-week bills.

    In the central bank sphere, the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting is set to begin Tuesday with an interest rate decision set to be announced Wednesday.

    Investors will be paying close attention to this event, to see if they can garner any information about how the U.S. economy is currently performing.

    Meanwhile, White House officials told CNBC Monday that President Donald Trump was expected to name his choice for the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday, ahead of his trip abroad this weekend.

    Sticking with central banks, the Bank of Japan said Tuesday that it would be holding fire from changing its monetary policy stance, stating that it was maintaining its short-term interest rate at minus 0.1 percent and the target for its 10-year government bond yield would stay at 0 percent.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Turbulence in the U.S. political space is expected to shake up sentiment Tuesday. On Monday, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was ordered to be placed under house arrest, following his "not guilty" plea in response to a 12-count indictment in federal court, linked to foreign lobbying contracts and money laundering.

    Court filings released Monday revealed that George Papadopoulos, an advisor to President Trump's campaign, had pleaded guilty earlier in October for making incorrect statements to FBI agents about his encounters with Russian nationals.

    —CNBC's Christina Wilkie and Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---