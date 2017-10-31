US Treasurys lower as investors prepare for data deluge; FOMC meeting eyed

A downpour of data is expected to shake up investor sentiment on the second trading day of the week. First off, the employment cost index is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index at 9 a.m. ET.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, Chicago PMI is set to be released, with consumer confidence and housing vacancies both due out at 10 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed's Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey will then come out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Looking to the auctions space, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $50 billion in four-week bills.

In the central bank sphere, the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting is set to begin Tuesday with an interest rate decision set to be announced Wednesday.

Investors will be paying close attention to this event, to see if they can garner any information about how the U.S. economy is currently performing.

Meanwhile, White House officials told CNBC Monday that President Donald Trump was expected to name his choice for the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday, ahead of his trip abroad this weekend.

Sticking with central banks, the Bank of Japan said Tuesday that it would be holding fire from changing its monetary policy stance, stating that it was maintaining its short-term interest rate at minus 0.1 percent and the target for its 10-year government bond yield would stay at 0 percent.