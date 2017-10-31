It wasn't just Chinese President Xi Jinping who was written into the Communist Party constitution last week. His pet project, the Belt and Road Initiative was also enshrined in the document, signalling an all-out effort to realize the vision.

It also makes the project potentially riskier for investors.

The political gilding of the project (originally known in English as "One Belt, One Road") may lead to blind spots in decision-making. The top-down directive from the Communist Party will surely put more pressure on state and private companies to make investment decisions that reflect Beijing's political and strategic aims, said Hugo Brennan, Asia politics analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.