    US Treasurys lower ahead of FOMC decision; data in focus

    • The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee is expected to kick-start the second and final day of its regular monetary policy meeting
    • U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two individual notes auctions, and one bonds auction

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to the latest developments coming out of the data space.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.390 percent at 5:55 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.886 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    While major corporate earnings are set to keep Wall Street on its toes, data and news out of the U.S. central bank is expected to dominate sentiment today.

    Aside from the routine mortgage applications data due out at 7 a.m. ET, investors will be paying close attention to the ADP national employment report, set for 8:15 a.m. ET, US manufacturing PMI expected at 9:45 a.m. ET, and, at 10 a.m. ET, the manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending data.

    Meanwhile, in auctions news, the U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two individual notes auctions, and one bonds auction — all of which are set to take place next week.

    On the central bank front, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee is expected to kick-start the second and final day of its regular monetary policy meeting.

    Investors will be looking out for the FOMC's announcement at 2 p.m. ET, which will include an interest rate decision and commentary on the state of the U.S. economy.

    Speaking of the Fed, President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for the next chair of the central bank Thursday. While there are five key candidates for the role, Fed Governor Jerome Powell has been the recent favorite.

    Finally, in commodities news, oil prices extended gains in early trade after fresh data revealed that oil cartel OPEC had improved its level of compliance considerably.

