While major corporate earnings are set to keep Wall Street on its toes, data and news out of the U.S. central bank is expected to dominate sentiment today.

Aside from the routine mortgage applications data due out at 7 a.m. ET, investors will be paying close attention to the ADP national employment report, set for 8:15 a.m. ET, US manufacturing PMI expected at 9:45 a.m. ET, and, at 10 a.m. ET, the manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending data.

Meanwhile, in auctions news, the U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two individual notes auctions, and one bonds auction — all of which are set to take place next week.

On the central bank front, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee is expected to kick-start the second and final day of its regular monetary policy meeting.

Investors will be looking out for the FOMC's announcement at 2 p.m. ET, which will include an interest rate decision and commentary on the state of the U.S. economy.