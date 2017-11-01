OPEC must address these potential deal killers to sustain oil market’s ‘positive glow,’ analyst says

OPEC must tackle several unknowns ahead of its upcoming meeting if the oil market's "positive glow" is to be sustained, Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is scheduled to meet on November 30, with investors expecting the producer group to prolong output cuts of about 1.8 million barrels per day beyond its current deadline at the end of March 2018.

However, there are three pressing issues for the cartel to address.