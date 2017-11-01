Self-employed turn to non-bank lenders to crack the housing market

Both banks and non-banks have been sued since the financial crisis, with many cases hinging on allegations that the institutions didn't screen borrowers closely enough to make sure they could repay loans.

Citadel Servicing Corp. of California is another non-bank lender that works with borrowers who don't fit the traditional mold. The company arranges mortgages of up to $3 million and even serves customers with credit scores below 500, whom mainstream lenders generally will shy away from. One option it provides allows the borrower to use bank statements as proof of income rather than a W-2 form, which is often key for the self-employed.



The lender originates about 500 loans a month across almost 40 states, said Will Fisher, senior vice president for loan production, sales and marketing at Citadel Servicing.



The company's niche is something Fisher calls "aspirational" non-prime loans for people who might not yet qualify for a traditional mortgage but may in a few years. Interest rates typically run half a percentage point to 1 point higher than the prevailing market rate. Down payments of 20 percent to 40 percent may be required.



Citadel Servicing's largest pool of customers is the self-employed, who usually wind up with either a 30-year, fixed-rate amortizing mortgage or an adjustable-rate loan with a fixed payment for seven years and a payment that fluctuates annually after that.



"We try to be very careful," Fisher said.



