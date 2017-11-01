This year's hottest holiday toy is already flying off shelves

This year's hottest toy fits on your finger and is already flying off shelves.

Fingerlings, plastic monkeys that hang on fingers, blink and respond to touch and sound, have quickly become one of the most sought-after toys of the year, selling out at major retailers across the country.

Wal-Mart is already feeling the pressure from this hot toy, calling inventory "tight," according to Bloomberg.

"We are selling it as we get it," Steve Bratspies, chief merchandising officer for the company, said on a call with reporters, according to Bloomberg. "There's not tons of excess, but we feel good about where we are."

Fingerlings, manufactured by WowWee, was the second fastest-selling toy in September of this year, according to the NPD Group.

"As consumers make their holiday lists, it is equally important for retailers and manufacturers to manage theirs – and these are the toys that should be on it," Juli Lennett, senior vice president and U.S. toys industry analyst for the NPD Group, said in a statement Wednesday. "Looking at the toys currently gaining the most traction at retail, retailers can use this information to understand safe bets for early re-orders, and manufacturers should ensure that retailers are keeping these items top of mind."



The toy, which typically retails for about $14.99, is being marketed on eBay for upwards of $20 to $70 for a single Fingerling and up to $799 for a full set. Holiday exclusives like Gigi the Unicorn and Kingsley the Sloth are being marketed at a slightly higher price than the traditional monkeys.

Parents scrambling to get their hands on these robotic monkeys may want to exercise caution, however. Last year, many parents were scammed while shopping on digital marketplaces and through Facebook while attempting to procure Hatchimals for their young ones.

So make sure to carefully vet a seller before forking over your hard-earned cash or sharing any of your personal information.