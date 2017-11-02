Bitcoin rallies to another record high of $6,900

Bitcoin hit another all-time high Wednesday evening, surpassing $6,900 for the first time.

The cryptocurrency has had a bullish streak throughout the week following the CME's announcement that it will introduce bitcoin futures contracts.

According to data from CoinDesk, the virtual currency reached an all-time high of $6,922 at about 9:36 p.m. ET.

A surge in the digital coin's value saw the total market value of all cryptocurrencies top $188 billion for the first time Wednesday. The market cap of bitcoin alone is currently $115 billion, according to data from industry website Coinmarketcap.