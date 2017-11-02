Yum Brands tops estimates, as Pizza Hut sales start to improve

Yum Brands on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, helped by improved performance at its Pizza Hut division.

The pizza chain has been a major drag on the company's earnings, prompting some to suggest that executives divest the brand. However, the company's strides in the third quarter to bolster Pizza Hut sales seem to be paying off.

Here's what Yum Brands reported compared with Wall Street's expectations:

EPS: 68 cents ex-items vs. 67 cents expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $1.44 billion vs. $1.39 billion expected in the Thomson Reuters survey.

Global same-store sales: 3 percent vs. 1.9 percent expected by StreetAccount.

The company, which also owns KFC and Taco Bell said third-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $418 million, or $1.18 per share, from $218 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Yum earned 68 cents a share, a penny ahead of what Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue fell to $1.44 billion from $3.31 billion a year ago, reflecting the spinoff of its China business last November. Analysts predicted the latest quarter's revenue would be $1.39 billion.



In addition, all three brands beat expectations for same-store sales growth during the quarter, according to StreetAccount.