"The real question for a lot of borrowers isn't going to be the loss of this particular deduction. It's, do I come out better with all of the changes or am I worse off?"

Under current rules, borrowers can deduct up to $2,500 in interest paid toward qualifying federal and private student loans. (See infographic below for some of the ins and outs.) It's an "above-the-line" deduction on your Form 1040, meaning it directly reduces your taxable income — and you don't need to itemize to claim it.

The student loan interest deduction is subject to income limits, however. It begins phasing out for single individuals with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $65,000 and married-filing-jointly couples earning $130,000. Singles with a MAGI of $80,000 or more, and married-filing-jointly couples with one of $160,000 or more, can't claim the deduction, period.

"You get these forms from your lender, and then you find out you can't deduct the interest," Gavin Morrissey, managing partner at Financial Strategy Associates in Needham, Massachusetts, told CNBC earlier this year. "That happens with a lot of people."

Your repayment schedule also limits the value of the deduction. Graduates typically have a six-month grace period before student loan repayment begins, so the value of that loan interest deduction won't amount to much until the tax year following graduation. But then the value decreases in subsequent years as you pay down the loan and more of your payment goes toward principal rather than interest.