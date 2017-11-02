Trump appears set to win points for his Asia tour — but experts warn he's making one mistake

Under former president Barack Obama, the East Asia Summit became a pillar in Washington's Asia relations. In 2011, the U.S. acquired membership under Obama's strategy of pivoting American foreign policy focus toward the Asia-Pacific region. Since then, the president attended every year except for 2013 when a U.S. government shutdown occurred.

Trump's Asia tour is the longest trip to the continent by a sitting U.S. president this millennium but missing the East Asia Summit is still a big deal for local leaders, experts say.

"The U.S. decision to join EAS was a milestone in U.S. engagement in Asia and a tradition that should be followed," said Thomas Hubbard, a former U.S. ambassador to South Korea. "I hope Asians will focus on the unusually long time he will spend in Asia rather than on the one meeting he will miss."

Donald Tusk from the European Council, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are all expected to attend this year's meeting.