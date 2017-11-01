President Donald Trump will commence a five-nation Asia tour on Friday to try to reaffirm American leadership in a region beset by tensions from a nuclear-armed North Korea and an expansionist China.

From Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, the 71-year-old leader will stop in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines in his first visit to the region since taking office. It's the longest trip to Asia by any sitting U.S. president this millennium.

In addition to state visits with each nation's respective leaders, Trump will also be attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, forum and the U.S.-ASEAN Summit. Headlining his overall agenda will be the creation of a united front against Pyongyang's nuclear threats as well as reassuring regional leaders of America's defensive capabilities and trade cooperation.