    Tech

    More than $300,000 worth of new iPhones were stolen from a truck in San Francisco

    • More than 300 Apple iPhone X units were stolen from a delivery truck in San Francisco
    • With the iPhone X retailing at between $999 and $1,150, the thieves would have made off with some $300,000 in stolen goods
    • The iPhone X launched in major markets around the world on Friday
    The iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California.
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
    More than 300 Apple iPhone X units were stolen from a UPS truck in San Francisco before the newest model was launched for sale, multiple outlets reported.

    The thieves, who have yet to be caught, broke into the truck while its driver had been making a delivery at the Stonestown Galleria shopping mall in San Francisco, according to CBS SF Bay Area. With the iPhone X retailing at between $999 and $1,150 in the U.S., the value of the stolen goods would have amounted to at least about $300,000.

    The police are looking for three suspects in hooded sweatshirts who drove a white Dodge van, the report said. The theft reportedly occurred between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, website CNET reported, putting the value of the stolen goods at more than $370,000.

    The iPhone X was launched for sale on Friday in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., China and the U.K. Thousands had formed snaking queues outside Apple stores around the world in the lead up to the launch.

