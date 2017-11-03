US Treasurys mixed ahead of nonfarm payrolls data

In data news, the latest nonfarm payrolls data is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will provide investors with potential clues as to how the U.S. economy is performing as of late. The data will include average hourly wages and unemployment rate data. International trade with also come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the US Services PMI is set to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by factory orders and the non-manufacturing ISM report on business at 10 a.m. ET.

Looking to the central bank space, investors are likely to still be digesting the news that President Donald Trump nominated Fed Governor Jay Powell as the person to take on the role as head of the U.S. Federal Reserve from February 2018. Powell will be replacing current Chair Janet Yellow when her tenure expires.

Switching back to today's session, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is set to participate in a luncheon, discussing a variety of topics at a Women in Housing & Finance event in Washington.

In politics, House Republicans unveiled a plan Thursday to overhaul the tax code. As part of that reform package, the GOP aims to permanently lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent. The House bill would also slash the number of income tax brackets from seven to four.