The report comes as the Federal Reserve is expected to hike its benchmark rate another quarter point in December. However, the central bank has been wary over the lack of inflation, particularly in the average hourly earnings component of the nonfarm payrolls count.

Wage growth again disappointed, with earnings actually off by 1 cent an hour and showing just a 2.4 percent annualized gain.

Indeed, the biggest gain in employment came from the hospitality industry, with jobs at food and drinking establishments up by 89,000, reflecting a storm-related rebound. Professional and business services contributed 50,000 to the total while manufacturing added 24,000 and health care increased by 22,000.

In all, employment in the manufacturing sector has increased by 156,000 since President Donald Trump's election in November 2016. Trump has made blue-collar growth a priority of his economic agenda.

The household survey, which surveys homes and asks how many people are at work, provided less encouraging data. That showed the total employment level falling by 484,000 in October after surging by nearly a million in September. Those counted as not in the labor force also surged, rising 968,000 to 95.4 million.

Though falling short of hopes, the Bureau of Labor Statistics report coincides with other data indicating economic momentum. Gross domestic product grew by 3 percent in the third quarter, according to the government's first estimate, and CNBC's tracker shows the fourth quarter on pace to rise 2.8 percent.

Stock market futures nudged higher following the report while government bond yields edged lower.

