Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The U.S. economy created 261,000 jobs in October as the economy rebounded from hurricane-related disruptions. But as always, there are industries that are doing better or worse in terms of employment each month.

Here are the net changes by industry for the month of October.





The leisure and hospitality industry was the big employment-gain leader for the month. The government explained the rebound as an after-effect of the recent hurricanes.

"Employment in food services and drinking places increased sharply, mostly offsetting a decline in September that largely reflected the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

Retail industry suffered the biggest job losses as the sector continues to lose market share to e-commerce companies like Amazon.