Employers hired significantly more people in October: LinkedIn data

U.S. employers hired significantly more people in October than last year but only slightly more than in September, according to the LinkedIn Workforce Report.

Hiring across the U.S. was 24.1 percent higher last month than a year earlier, the data showed. The seasonally adjusted hiring figure was just 0.3 percent higher than in September.

The sectors with the biggest year-over-year increase were oil and energy, up 33 percent, and manufacturing and industrial, 26.3 percent higher.

The report said political skills, which include grassroots organizing, political campaigns and economic development, are in high demand from employers beyond the government.

"Unsurprisingly, we found that in state capitals like Nashville and Denver, state government agencies and universities are the top employers of workers with politics skills," the report said.

The report continued, "But in other large cities, like the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and New York City, the top employers hiring people with politics skills are tech companies, NGOs, and universities."

LinkedIn's report is compiled from its 141 million user profiles in the U.S., 20,000 company profiles and 3 million monthly job postings.

The Labor Department releases its closely watched monthly employment data at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last month that the U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September impacted by the devastating effects from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.