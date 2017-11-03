The tricks app makers use to get ranked more highly in the App Store and Google Play

With so many apps out there, it's hard to get noticed.

"When you have over 2 million apps in the iOS app store, how you get your app downloaded verses other apps becomes important," said Amir Ghodrati, the director of market insights for app market data and insights company App Annie.

Developers have come up tactics to get their apps to number one in Apple's App Store and Google Play, the store for Android devices. Here are some tricks App Annie has noticed.