The tricks app makers use to get ranked more highly in the App Store and Google Play

App Annie noticed many apps changing their name or image icon to fit seasonal events like Christmas, Halloween or Valentine's Day. However the most popular event to inspire a name change is Black Friday.
A coupon and local deal app called Retale updated its name to "Black Friday 2016: Ads, Shopping Deals & Coupons" a few weeks before Black Friday last year. It rose from number 7 to number 3 in its category and retained third place through Cyber Monday, according to App Annie. Over the week of Black Friday, Retale saw a 100 percent increase in daily downloads compared to the two weeks prior, App Annie noted.
This season, Walmart has updated its icon to a present, added snow to its screenshots and addedthe line "Our elves have been hard at work so you'll save time during the holidays and every day" to its version notes. The app description also updated to include information about free shipping and using your phone to pay at the store quickly.