    In his own words: Watch new Fed chief nominee Powell on the economy, tax reform, and monetary policy

    • CNBC's Steve Liesman held two rare interviews with then Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell earlier this year.
    • Powell was nominated for the top job at the central bank Thursday after months of Wall Street speculation on who would be selected to place current chair, Janet Yellen.

    Jerome Powell, governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve and President Donald Trump's nominee as chairman of the Federal Reserve, speaks as Trump, left, listens during a nomination announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    CNBC had two rare interviews with then Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell where he explained his viewpoints on monetary policy, the economy and even tax reform.

    Powell was nominated for the top job at the central bank Thursday after months of Wall Street speculation on who would be selected to place current chair, Janet Yellen. President Donald Trump highlighted Powell's "considerable talents" and history as a Fed Governor during the announcement in the Rose Garden.

    The change in Fed leadership comes after months of action by the central bank, as members continue to signal another rate hike and begin a policy of quantitative tightening. Economists and investors alike have their eyes peeled for any signs of latent inflation or wage growth, which would reinforce efforts to enact stricter monetary policy.

    Here are the two interviews in their entirety with Jerome Powell.

    Fed Governor Powell on the economy
    Fed Governor Powell on monetary policy
    --With reporting by Hailey Lee

